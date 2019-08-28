Museum Creates Youth Holocaust Education Program to Increase Awareness - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

Museum Creates Youth Holocaust Education Program to Increase Awareness

August 28, 2019 | :
by

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

In the United States, public awareness of the Holocaust has continued to decrease.

U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum

According to a survey conducted by the Claims Conference in 2018, 22 percent of polled millennials nationwide said they had not heard of the Holocaust or weren’t sure if they heard of it. Additionally, 66 percent were unaware that Auschwitz was a concentration camp.

As a way to inform and engage the younger generation, the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum created the program, Bringing the Lessons Home.

In the program, Washington, D.C. high school students spend 14 weeks learning about the history of the Holocaust and train to become a tour guide at the museum.

Additionally, the students interview Holocaust survivors and create art to depict their experiences. Their artwork is displayed in the Holocaust museum and local synagogues, American University’s Radio Station WAMU reported.

“[Survivors] are so important and they’re not going to be around forever,” program participant Annalise Vezina told WAMU. “We have to be sure to tell their stories.”

Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

NCAA Postgraduate Internship Program NCAA
Associate Professor of Modern French History New York University Arts and Science
Assistant Professor of History (Modern Germany) University of Wisconsin - Madison
CDO, National Symphony Orchestra The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts
Debnath Endowed Professor in COS/SMSS The Unviersity of Texas Rio Grande Valley
Faculty Position in Cell and Molecular Biology Dartmouth College

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Academic Kickoff
Issue Date: 09/19/2019
Ad Deadline Date: 08/29/2019

Hispanic Heritage Month
Issue Date: 10/03/2019
Ad Deadline Date: 09/12/2019

Diverse Poll

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>