Liberty University Faculty Member Arrested for Filming Girls

A Liberty University faculty member has been indicted on charges he filmed and photographed underage girls in a state of undress, according to an Associated Press story in the Roanoke Times.
Liberty University
The newspaper reported Tuesday that a Botetourt County grand jury indicted David DeHaven this month.
The 49-year-old taught business classes online for the prominent evangelical Christian university.
University communications official Scott Lamb said DeHaven has been suspended pending the outcome of the charges.
The newspaper says details of the alleged filming incidents weren’t disclosed in court papers.
DeHaven is scheduled for a December trial.