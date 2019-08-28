University Changes Minimum Standardized Test Scores - Higher Education


University Changes Minimum Standardized Test Scores

The University of Wyoming has changed its college entrance test score requirements, setting a new minimum score for student applicants, according to an Associated Press story.

Before, high school graduates with GPAs of 2.5 to 2.99 were not required to submit tests.

Now, the university requires them to have a minimum score of 900 out of 1600 on the SAT or 17 out of 36 on the ACT.

For students with GPAs below 2.5, the university will require a 1020 on the SAT or a 20 on the ACT.

This decision resulted from a vote by university trustees, the Laramie Boomerang reported.

The university said it admitted about  20 freshmen each year with GPAs between 2.5 and 2.99, but only half continued at the university after their first year.

