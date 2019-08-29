New Statue Celebrates Florida A&M Alum Althea Gibson - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

New Statue Celebrates Florida A&M Alum Althea Gibson

August 29, 2019 | :
by

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

Florida A&M University is celebrating the unveiling of a statue of tennis player and alumna Althea Gibson in New York, overlooking Arthur Ashe Stadium. The ceremony took place at the National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadow.

The school’s president, Dr. Larry Robinson, called the event a “special day” for Florida A&M University.

“It’s a very inspirational moment for me to hear these tennis giants talk about the ultimate tennis giant being a FAMU graduate, talking about Althea Gibson, talking about how she inspired them, motivated them, trained them and played with them throughout her career, and how that culminated in her being honored with a statue in front of Arthur Ashe Stadium, is amazing,” Robinson said.

He noted that Gibson “opened the door” for famous players like Arthur Ashe and Venus and Serena Williams, who spoke at the unveiling.

In August, the FAMU board of trustees named the university’s tennis complex after Gibson, in addition to the memorial plaque that was there to commemorate her.

“It’s phenomenal to think about what this ‘Rattler’ did for the history of tennis and for the present-day tennis in this nation and around the world,” Robinson said, invoking FAMU’s team name.

Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Operations Manager - Western Libraries Western Washington University
Assistant Professor, Modern Chinese History Washington University in St. Louis
Assistant Professor of Screen Studies Boston College
Open Rank Faculty Southern Methodist University
Assistant Professor - Environment University of Maryland, College Park
CL Asst/Assoc Prof Human Capital Analytics & Tech New York University School of Professional Studies

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Hispanic Heritage Month
Issue Date: 10/03/2019
Ad Deadline Date: 09/12/2019

Recruitment & Retention in Higher Education
Issue Date: 10/17/2019
Ad Deadline Date: 09/26/2019

Diverse Poll

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>