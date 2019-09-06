Hampton University will take in students from University of the Bahamas in the wake of Hurricane Dorian. Students displaced by the hurricane will be able to spend the fall semester at the historically Black university for free, complete with room and board.
“I think this agreement is something that can be helpful to a great number of students and families, and is part of something I’ve tried to do my entire career – helping people to achieve and meet their goals,” said Hampton University President Dr. William R. Harvey.
This agreement was struck after high winds and rains caused damage and multiple deaths in the strongest hurricane to hit the Bahamas. Students will have the option to stay on the Virginia campus after the fall semester at normal tuition rates.
“Hampton has been the educational choice for many Bahamians over its long history,” Lawrence Rigby, a Bahamian alumni, said in a statement. “I am grateful to President Harvey and university leadership on this demonstration of kindness and humanity to my home in our time of need. Young Bahamians from Abaco and Grand Bahama who are looking for the tools to rebuild their lives and our home will find them at Hampton.”