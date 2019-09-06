Papa Johns Founder Donates $1M to Simmons College - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

Papa Johns Founder Donates $1M to Simmons College

September 6, 2019 | :
by

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

Papa Johns founder John Schnatter recently donated $1 million to Simmons College of Kentucky.

This comes more than a year after he resigned from the pizza-chain after using a racial slur during a conference call and receiving backlash about his comments regarding National Football League players protesting the national anthem.

However, his past was not discussed during the announcement. Schnatter shared the donation news alongside Simmons College President Dr. Kevin W. Cosby and Dr. Samuel Tolbert, who is the president of the National Baptist Convention of America, the Courier Journal reported.

“It’s been a pleasure to work with Dr. Cosby and Dr. Tolbert to learn about the important work they are doing in our community,” said Schnatter in a news conference. “I’m proud to support their efforts to help lift up those who want to better their own lives and the lives of those around them.”

Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Operations Manager - Western Libraries Western Washington University
Assistant Professor, Modern Chinese History Washington University in St. Louis
Assistant Professor of Screen Studies Boston College
Open Rank Faculty Southern Methodist University
Assistant Professor - Environment University of Maryland, College Park
CL Asst/Assoc Prof Human Capital Analytics & Tech New York University School of Professional Studies

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Hispanic Heritage Month
Issue Date: 10/03/2019
Ad Deadline Date: 09/12/2019

Recruitment & Retention in Higher Education
Issue Date: 10/17/2019
Ad Deadline Date: 09/26/2019

Diverse Poll

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>