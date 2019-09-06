A New Partnership Supports the Guided Pathways Movement - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

A New Partnership Supports the Guided Pathways Movement

September 6, 2019 | :
by

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

The Association of College and University Educators (ACUE) and Sova, a higher education consulting company, are partnering on a certificate in guided pathways implementation, an educational approach that focuses on helping students plan out and complete their academic paths. Faculty members can earn the new credential starting next fall.

The guided pathways movement has led to “significant progress,” Sova co-founding partners Dr. Alison Kadlec and Dr. Paul Markham said in a statement. “But not nearly enough has been done to meet faculty where they are, speak to their interests and bring them into this work as true partners. Our collaboration with ACUE aims to address this gap and help the guided pathways movement to have the strongest possible impact on student success.”

The new certificate comes after a year of research and design in collaboration with faculty and administrators.

“It’s hard to overstate the influence of faculty on students’ career interests, choice of program, depth of learning, and determination to complete their studies,”ACUE Chief Academic Officer Dr. Penny MacCormack said in a statement. “We’re going to ensure that faculty have a rich understanding of their role in guided pathways and are equipped with evidence-based teaching approaches.”

Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Operations Manager - Western Libraries Western Washington University
Assistant Professor, Modern Chinese History Washington University in St. Louis
Assistant Professor of Screen Studies Boston College
Open Rank Faculty Southern Methodist University
Assistant Professor - Environment University of Maryland, College Park
CL Asst/Assoc Prof Human Capital Analytics & Tech New York University School of Professional Studies

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Hispanic Heritage Month
Issue Date: 10/03/2019
Ad Deadline Date: 09/12/2019

Recruitment & Retention in Higher Education
Issue Date: 10/17/2019
Ad Deadline Date: 09/26/2019

Diverse Poll

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>