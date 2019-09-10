Scholarship Created to Diversify Local News Industry

The Local Media Consortium (LMC) and the Local Media Association (LMA) is looking to increase diversity in the local news industry through a new scholarship opportunity.
Fran Wills
Alongside the Google News Initiative, LMC and LMA has established 50 scholarships for underrepresented individuals to attend a journalism professional development event in Chicago from Sep. 17-19.
The conference, Elevate! 2019, will focus on the sustainability of local journalism through innovation and new business models as well as host a diversity workshop, according to a LMC press release.
“The media industry, and local media in particular, understands the importance of having an inclusive newsroom that reflects the diversity of its community and its readers with a wide variety of voices and experiences,” said Fran Wills, CEO of the LMC.
In order to be eligible for the scholarships, potential candidates must work for a media company and be nominated by their supervisors.
Interested candidates can apply here.