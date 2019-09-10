Scholarship Created to Diversify Local News Industry - Higher Education


Scholarship Created to Diversify Local News Industry

The Local Media Consortium (LMC) and the Local Media Association (LMA) is looking to increase diversity in the local news industry through a new scholarship opportunity.

Fran Wills

Alongside the Google News Initiative, LMC and LMA has established 50 scholarships for underrepresented individuals to attend a journalism professional development event in Chicago from Sep. 17-19.

The conference, Elevate! 2019, will focus on the sustainability of local journalism through innovation and new business models as well as host a diversity workshop, according to a LMC press release.

“The media industry, and local media in particular, understands the importance of having an inclusive newsroom that reflects the diversity of its community and its readers with a wide variety of voices and experiences,” said Fran Wills, CEO of the LMC.

In order to be eligible for the scholarships, potential candidates must work for a media company and be nominated by their supervisors.

Interested candidates can apply here.

