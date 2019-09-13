Donation to Fund FAMU Oceanic Research - Higher Education


Donation to Fund FAMU Oceanic Research

September 13, 2019 | :
by

Dr. Larry Robinson

Florida Agriculture and Mechanical University (FAMU) will use a recent National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) $3.36 million donation to continue research on ocean and coastal community sustainability.

The donation is the fourth instillation of a five-year award. It will fund FAMU’s Center for Coastal and Marine Ecosystems’ (CCME) research which focuses on the Apalachicola Bay in Florida’s Gulf Coast. The center studies placed-based conservation, environmental intelligence and coastal resilience, according to university officials.

“We are especially appreciative of these funds that will allow us to continue to work in the center and address critical issues in Florida and coastal communities throughout the Gulf of Mexico,” said FAMU President Dr. Larry Robinson . “It’s particularly noteworthy that this award will allow us to continue to support students who will be the next generation of innovators and problem solvers in these critical areas.”

