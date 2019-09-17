Diverse Co-Founder to be Honored at Clemson University - Higher Education


Diverse Co-Founder to be Honored at Clemson University

Frank L. Matthews

Co-founder and publisher of Diverse: Issues In Higher Education Frank L. Matthews will be honored at his alma mater, Clemson University on Sept. 23.

Matthews, a 1971 Clemson graduate will speak at the fall 2019 President’s Forum on Inclusive Excellence. He’ll share his 35 years of covering diversity, equity and inclusion stories and how his education at Clemson University factored into his career path.

With co-founder Dr. Bill Cox, Matthews launched Black Issues In Higher Education in March 1984 renamed Diverse: Issues In Higher Education in 2005. It continues to be the only national biweekly magazine focused on diverse access to higher education.

The President’s Forum on Inclusive Excellence aims to focus on student achievement and engage with campus diversity.

