Florida International University Awarded $2 Million to Launch Cybersecurity Apprenticeships - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

Florida International University Awarded $2 Million to Launch Cybersecurity Apprenticeships

September 20, 2019 | :
by

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

Florida International University received $2 million from the U.S. Department of Labor to create a new cybersecurity apprenticeship program called Cyber-CAP. The program will train 800 cybersecurity apprentices over the course of four years.

Cyber-CAP will teach participants the skills they need to earn credentials for a career in cybersecurity, according to university officials. It’s designed to serve people with varied education backgrounds, including university students and graduates and those without a bachelor’s degree.

“FIU recognizes the critical importance of research universities partnering with industry in more substantive ways – developing apprenticeships is one such model,” said Dr. Elizabeth Bejar, senior vice president for academic and student affairs and Cyber-CAP principal investigator. “FIU is well-positioned to shift the higher education paradigm to meet the needs of the rapidly changing world of work.”

The program is a collaborative effort. Florida International University College of Engineering and Computing is developing the curriculum, the Beacon Council will recruit local apprentices and mentors, the Society for Human Resources Management Foundation will match students to their apprenticeships and McAfee, ForeScout Technologies and Cylance will act as consultants for the program.

In the future, the Coalition for Urban Serving Universities will help to scale Florida International University’s model so Cyber-CAP can be replicated at other institutions.

Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Assistant Professor - Environment University of Maryland, College Park
51 Tenure-Track Searches San Francisco State University
Assessment Librarian University of South Carolina
Assistant Professor of European History, 1780-1920 New York University Arts and Science
Assistant Professor (3) The University of New Mexico
Assistant Professor, Modern Chinese History Washington University in St. Louis

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Recruitment & Retention in Higher Education
Issue Date: 10/17/2019
Ad Deadline Date: 09/26/2019

Careers in Higher Education
Issue Date: 10/31/2019
Ad Deadline Date: 10/10/2019

Diverse Poll

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>