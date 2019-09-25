Eric Waldo
Common Application, a nonprofit higher education application organization, announced that they received two grants to help provide support for underrepresented students looking to attend college.
The Kresge Foundation awarded the Common App $350,000 and the Michelson 20mm Foundation granted the organization $350,000.
Three initiatives aimed to help students through the college process including applications, scholarships and financial aid will be funded under the grant.
“Because Generation Z is the first generation of true digital natives, understanding how they access, value, and utilize digital information is vital so we can learn how to leverage these platforms to help students make informed decisions about life after high school,” said Eric Waldo, Vice President of Access and Equity at Common App.