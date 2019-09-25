Common App Receives Two Grants to Help Underrepresented Students Attend College - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

Common App Receives Two Grants to Help Underrepresented Students Attend College

September 25, 2019 | :
by

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

Eric Waldo

Common Application, a nonprofit higher education application organization, announced that they received two grants to help provide support for underrepresented students looking to attend college.

The Kresge Foundation awarded the Common App $350,000 and the Michelson 20mm Foundation granted the organization $350,000.

Three initiatives aimed to help students through the college process including applications, scholarships and financial aid will be funded under the grant.

“Because Generation Z is the first generation of true digital natives, understanding how they access, value, and utilize digital information is vital so we can learn how to leverage these platforms to help students make informed decisions about life after high school,” said Eric Waldo, Vice President of Access and Equity at Common App.

Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Job Seekers: Submit Resume | Search Jobs
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Assistant Professor - Environment University of Maryland, College Park
51 Tenure-Track Searches San Francisco State University
Assessment Librarian University of South Carolina
Assistant Professor of European History, 1780-1920 New York University Arts and Science
Assistant Professor (3) The University of New Mexico
Assistant Professor, Modern Chinese History Washington University in St. Louis

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Recruitment & Retention in Higher Education
Issue Date: 10/17/2019
Ad Deadline Date: 09/26/2019

Careers in Higher Education
Issue Date: 10/31/2019
Ad Deadline Date: 10/10/2019

Diverse Poll

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>