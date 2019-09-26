UMass Symposium Examines Life and Legacy of Max Roach - Higher Education


UMass Symposium Examines Life and Legacy of Max Roach

A series of events on October 23-24th will honor the life and work of famed jazz drummer Max Roach.

Max Roach

A pioneer of bebop, Roach served on the faculty of University of Massachusetts, Amherst from 1972 until his retirement in 2004. He died in 2007.

On October 23, a panel titled “Conversations: Drummers As Trendsetters” will be moderated by Dr. Stephanie Shonekan, chair of the W.E.B Du Bois Department of Afro-American Studies at UMass.

On the following day, a panel titled “Conversation: The Life and Legacy of Max Roach,” will include poet Sonia Sanchez; Roach biographer Herb Boyd; visual artist Nelson Stevens and Roach’s daughter, Maxine. John Bracey, Jr., a professor of Afro-American Studies at UMass will moderate the conversation.

