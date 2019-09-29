Oprah Winfrey Pledges $1.15 Million to HBCU Students - Higher Education


Oprah Winfrey Pledges $1.15 Million to HBCU Students

At a United Negro College Fund event, Oprah Winfrey pledged to donate over a million dollars to help students attend historically Black colleges and universities, The Charlotte Observer reported.

Oprah Winfrey

Winfrey made the pledge on Saturday while speaking at the 17th annual Maya Angelou Women Who Lead Luncheon in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The United Negro College Fund had set a goal to raise $1 million at the luncheon and raised $1.15 million before Winfrey’s keynote speech. Winfrey then announced she would match that amount, bringing the total to around $2.3 million.

“I believe in the power of education,” Winfrey said. “There is nothing better than to open the door for someone.”

