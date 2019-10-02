ERIN LYNCH - Higher Education


ERIN LYNCH

October 2, 2019


ERIN LYNCH has been appointed associate provost for scholarship, research, and innovation at Winston-Salem State University in North Carolina. Prior to that, she was research director of the Center of Excellence for Learning Sciences at Tennessee State University. She holds a bachelor’s degree in English secondary education from James Madison University, a master’s degree in special education from Vanderbilt University and a doctorate in curriculum and instruction from Tennessee State University.

                  
      
