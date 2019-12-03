Sweet Briar College Will Invest Recent $3 Million Gift in Curriculum - Higher Education


Sweet Briar College Will Invest Recent $3 Million Gift in Curriculum

Sweet Briar College (SBC), an all-women’s school in Virginia, received donations totaling $3 million which it plans to put toward its “leadership core curriculum.”

Dr. Meredith Woo

SBC’s leadership core curriculum consists of ten courses intended to help students develop the skills required for democratic and collaborative research. The program is designed to improve its students’ abilities in problem solving, persuasive communication, creative expression, ethical thinking, scientific literacy and financial competence, according to college officials.

“Gifts to the academic program allow Sweet Briar to offer a superlative education that is relevant to the needs of our time, preparing women to take ownership of solutions to global challenges and opportunities,” said SBC President Meredith Woo. “I am profoundly grateful to these three donors.”

The three donors are philanthropist John Nau, alumna Virginia “Ginger” Cates Mitchell and an anonymous alumna. In addition to the leadership core curriculum, the funds will help support faculty development, updated coursework and field trip opportunities beyond the classroom.

