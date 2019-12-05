Syracuse University Increases Security In Response to Racist Incidents - Higher Education


Syracuse University Increases Security In Response to Racist Incidents

December 5, 2019
by

Syracuse University has added security patrols and cameras after a series of more than a dozen racist and anti-Semitic incidents on campus in November, USA Today reported.

While police decided the incident didn’t pose a threat to students, the enhanced security followed another “suspicious communication directed to a Syracuse University student organization” reported on Nov. 26.

In response to growing tensions over the past month, the campus community held a peace vigil at Hendricks Chapel on Wednesday.

For the future, university leaders indicated that they plan to refer more incidents to law enforcement.

