Salisbury University is enacting new diversity and inclusion initiatives after racist messages were repeatedly found in Fulton Hall, Delmarva Now reported.
Salisbury University President Dr. Charles Wight announced in a statement on Tuesday that the school will be creating a chief diversity officer role.
The new position will report directly to him as a part of the president’s cabinet and “will provide executive leadership, oversight and vision in the administration of services, programs, policies and procedures related to advancing SU’s commitment to diversity and inclusion,” he wrote.
The university also committed to new security measures like creating new social media accounts to stay in closer contact with the wider community, installing more security cameras and encouraging more collaboration between the university police department and other law enforcement agencies.
The school also promised to provide more opportunities to meet with campus leaders and to create a task force on diversity and inclusion made up of students, faculty, community members and staff.