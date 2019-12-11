APLU and AAU Receive $191,000 National Science Foundation Grant - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

APLU and AAU Receive $191,000 National Science Foundation Grant

December 11, 2019 | :
by

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

Dr. Mary Sue Coleman

The Association of American Universities (AAU) and the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities (APLU) received a $191,000 grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF).

NSF’s funding would go towards developing guidelines for universities to establish policies and procedures to ensure the public has access to federally funded data, according to a press release.

Last year, AAU and APLU collaborated to release their “Public Access Working Group Report.” The organizations will further build on those plans highlighted in the report to create new guidelines.

Some of the university action plans developed included “updating each participating school’s campus data policy to support research data sharing, improving graduate student and faculty training on data management and engaging in communication and outreach to increase awareness of existing resources in the research community,” according to the organization’s press release.

“The best science comes from broadly sharing data and results, enabling other researchers to further study and refine their knowledge on crucial scientific questions,” said Dr. Mary Sue Coleman, AAU’s president, in a statement. “That’s why we are grateful for this NSF grant and excited to expand on the work we have already started regarding public access to data.”

Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Prevention Outreach and Care Coordinator Southern Connecticut State University
Director, Corcoran School of the Arts and Design Corcoran School of the Arts and Design, GWU
Pharmacology Assistant/Associate/Full Professor University of Vermont
Vice Provost & Dean of the Graduate School Lousiana State University
Tenured and Tenure-Track Positions in Engneering University of Texas at Dallas
Assistant, Associate or Full Professor of Theater UCLA - School of Theater, Film and Television

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Emerging Scholars
Issue Date: 01/23/2020
Ad Deadline Date: 01/02/2020

Black History Month
Issue Date: 02/06/2020
Ad Deadline Date: 01/16/2020


Diverse Poll

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>