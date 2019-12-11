APLU and AAU Receive $191,000 National Science Foundation Grant

Dr. Mary Sue Coleman
The Association of American Universities (AAU) and the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities (APLU) received a $191,000 grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF).
NSF’s funding would go towards developing guidelines for universities to establish policies and procedures to ensure the public has access to federally funded data, according to a press release.
Last year, AAU and APLU collaborated to release their “Public Access Working Group Report.” The organizations will further build on those plans highlighted in the report to create new guidelines.
Some of the university action plans developed included “updating each participating school’s campus data policy to support research data sharing, improving graduate student and faculty training on data management and engaging in communication and outreach to increase awareness of existing resources in the research community,” according to the organization’s press release.
“The best science comes from broadly sharing data and results, enabling other researchers to further study and refine their knowledge on crucial scientific questions,” said Dr. Mary Sue Coleman, AAU’s president, in a statement. “That’s why we are grateful for this NSF grant and excited to expand on the work we have already started regarding public access to data.”