Howard University received $4 million from the Hopper-Dean Foundation to fund the Bison STEM Scholars Program, a scholarship program designed to increase the number of minority students earning a Ph.D. or M.D.-Ph.D. in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) by alleviating their financial burden.
Dr. Wayne A. I. Frederick
The gift, which is the largest amount Howard has received from a foundation to date, will provide 10 computer science or computer engineering students with full-ride scholarships for four years and will also fund the expansion of Howard’s STEM program.
“We have made significant progress over the last three years through the Bison STEM Program to change the landscape of what STEM Ph.D.s look like,” said Howard President Wayne A.I. Frederick. “This significant financial contribution by the Hopper-Dean Foundation speaks volumes to the caliber of the program and the student success achieved thus far.”