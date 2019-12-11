Howard University Receives $4 Million Gift to Invest in Minority STEM Scholarship - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

Howard University Receives $4 Million Gift to Invest in Minority STEM Scholarship

December 11, 2019 | :
by

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

Howard University received $4 million from the Hopper-Dean Foundation to fund the Bison STEM Scholars Program, a scholarship program designed to increase the number of minority students earning a Ph.D. or M.D.-Ph.D. in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) by alleviating their financial burden.

Dr. Wayne A. I. Frederick

The gift, which is the largest amount Howard has received from a foundation to date, will provide 10 computer science or computer engineering students with full-ride scholarships for four years and will also fund the expansion of Howard’s STEM program.

“We have made significant progress over the last three years through the Bison STEM Program to change the landscape of what STEM Ph.D.s look like,” said Howard President Wayne A.I. Frederick. “This significant financial contribution by the Hopper-Dean Foundation speaks volumes to the caliber of the program and the student success achieved thus far.”

Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Prevention Outreach and Care Coordinator Southern Connecticut State University
Director, Corcoran School of the Arts and Design Corcoran School of the Arts and Design, GWU
Pharmacology Assistant/Associate/Full Professor University of Vermont
Vice Provost & Dean of the Graduate School Lousiana State University
Tenured and Tenure-Track Positions in Engneering University of Texas at Dallas
Assistant, Associate or Full Professor of Theater UCLA - School of Theater, Film and Television

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Emerging Scholars
Issue Date: 01/23/2020
Ad Deadline Date: 01/02/2020

Black History Month
Issue Date: 02/06/2020
Ad Deadline Date: 01/16/2020


Diverse Poll

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>