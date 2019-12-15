LeMoyne-Owen College Receives Interim Accreditation Review

Dr. Carol Johnson-Dean
After submitting a five-year interim accreditation report, LeMoyne-Owen College was found to be in compliance by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC), according to the Daily Memphian.
SACSCOC requires colleges to submit the report as part of a 10-year reaffirmation of accreditation cycle, as a way to access the institution’s quality.
The school’s next reaffirmation date is June 2023. However, LeMoyne will be required to submit a monitoring report in six months.
LeMoyne has faced recent issues. Students recently protested the firing of the school’s vice president of academic and student affairs. Additionally, five other staff members were let go and the special assistant to the president resigned.
The Daily Memphian also reported that the “parties to a lawsuit the LeMoyne-Owen College Faculty Organization filed against the college and its board of trustees notified U.S. District Court that they had participated in successful mediation and were working on a final resolution.”
In May, the faculty organization “sued for breach of contract, breach of fiduciary duty and to request a temporary injunction barring the college from terminating any of its members and making any changes to the curriculum and faculty structure,” according to the Daily Memphian.
“I think that we always want to do our best work and we want to make sure we’re making necessary changes so that the accrediting agency has confidence in us, but more importantly, we’re moving in the right direction for students at LeMoyne, and our staff and faculty,” said Dr. Carol Johnson-Dean, LeMoyne-Owen College’s interim president, in a statement.