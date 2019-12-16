Dr. F. King Alexander Named Next President of Oregon State University - Higher Education


Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

Dr. F. King Alexander Named Next President of Oregon State University

December 16, 2019 | :
by

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

Dr. F. King Alexander has been unanimously appointed Oregon State University’s (OSU) next president  by the school’s board of trustees.

Most recently the president and chancellor of Louisiana State University (LSU), Alexander has past presidential experience at Murray State University in Kentucky and California State University Long Beach where he was twice awarded “CSU president of the year” out of California’s 23 state universities.

Dr. F. King Alexander

Alexander holds a master’s degree in comparative educational studies from the University of Oxford and a Ph.D. in higher education administration from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Known as a prominent advocate for higher education accessibility, he has also provided Congressional testimony on barriers to equal opportunity, college affordability and federal support for state universities.

Rani Borkar, chair of the board of trustees at OSU, praised the selection.

“Dr. Alexander’s leadership will continue the university’s commitment to advancing inclusivity, student success, faculty excellence, research discovery, access to higher education for all and community service throughout Oregon and globally,”Borkar said.

 

Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Vice Provost & Dean of the Graduate School Louisiana State University
Assistant Director, Multicultural Programs/LGBTQ+ Missouri State University
Dean of the College of Business Lander University
DEAN OF ACADEMIC AND STUDENT AFFAIRS Quinebaug Valley Community College
EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR CAES New York University School of Professional Studies
Dean of the College of Science & Mathematics University of North Georgia

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Emerging Scholars
Issue Date: 01/23/2020
Ad Deadline Date: 01/02/2020

Black History Month
Issue Date: 02/06/2020
Ad Deadline Date: 01/16/2020


Diverse Poll

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>