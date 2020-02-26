Wharton’s New Dean is First Woman, African American to Lead the Business School   - Higher Education



Diverse Daily E-News Alert
Diverse Hiring E-News Alert
Diverse Military E-News Alert
Diverse Health E-News Alert
Community College E-News Alert
Subscribe to Our Magazine

Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

Wharton’s New Dean is First Woman, African American to Lead the Business School  

February 26, 2020 | :


Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

The University of Pennsylvania on Wednesday announced a new dean for its famed business school Wharton. Erika H. James will be the first woman dean and the first African American to lead the business school, reported The Philadelphia Inquirer and the Philadelphia Business Journal, respectively. She will assume her new role July 1.

Erika H. James

James currently serves as dean of the Goizueta Business School at Emory University. University of Pennsylvania president Amy Gutmann called her  “a strong, proven leader.”

“A passionate and visible champion of the power of business and business education to positively transform communities locally, nationally, and globally, she is exceptionally well prepared to lead Wharton into the next exciting chapter of its storied history,” said Gutmann.

James has a Ph.D. and master’s degree in organizational psychology from the University of Michigan and a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Pomona College of the Claremont Colleges, in California.

Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

IT Technical Specialist University of Alabama
Provost and Sr Vice President for Academic Affairs Minnesota State University, Mankato
Assistant Vice President for Faculty Equity and Diversity University of Utah
Campus Dean Pellissippi State Community College
Dean of Student Development College of Southern Maryland (CSMD)
President The University of North Carolina System

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Women's History Month
Issue Date: 03/19/2020
Ad Deadline Date: 02/27/2020

Diverse Champions Tribute
Issue Date: 04/02/2020
Ad Deadline Date: 03/12/2020


Diverse Poll

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>