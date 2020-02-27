Towson U Students: Rename Buildings Named After Slave Owners - Higher Education



Diverse Daily E-News Alert
Diverse Hiring E-News Alert
Diverse Military E-News Alert
Diverse Health E-News Alert
Community College E-News Alert
Subscribe to Our Magazine

Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

Towson U Students: Rename Buildings Named After Slave Owners

February 27, 2020 | :


Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

A student group from Maryland’s Towson University is demanding that the institution’s officials change the names of two buildings on campus that are named after slave owners, reported Capital Gazette.

Two student housing buildings, Paca House and Carroll Hall, are named for Marylanders William Paca and Charles Carroll, respectively. Both signed the Declaration of Independence and both owned slaves.

“Even as a resident, why would I, as a Black person, why would I want to live under the name of someone who was a slave owner?” said Jordan Smith, a student activist who is Black.

Another student, Sarah Fishkind, who is White, said the names of the two buildings are “against Towson’s values.”

Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

IT Technical Specialist University of Alabama
Provost and Sr Vice President for Academic Affairs Minnesota State University, Mankato
Assistant Vice President for Faculty Equity and Diversity University of Utah
Campus Dean Pellissippi State Community College
Dean of Student Development College of Southern Maryland (CSMD)
President The University of North Carolina System

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Women's History Month
Issue Date: 03/19/2020
Ad Deadline Date: 02/27/2020

Diverse Champions Tribute
Issue Date: 04/02/2020
Ad Deadline Date: 03/12/2020


Diverse Poll

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>