Jacque Vaughn Named Head Coach of Brooklyn Nets for Rest of Season - Higher Education



Diverse Daily E-News Alert
Diverse Hiring E-News Alert
Diverse Military E-News Alert
Diverse Health E-News Alert
Community College E-News Alert
Subscribe to Our Magazine

Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

Jacque Vaughn Named Head Coach of Brooklyn Nets for Rest of Season

March 8, 2020 | :


Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

Jacque Vaughn, the 1995 Arthur Ashe Jr. Male Sports Scholar of the Year, was on Saturday named head coach of the Brooklyn Nets basketball team for the remainder of the season, said an announcement on the team’s Twitter account.

Vaughn, assistant coach of the Nets since the 2016-17 season, will take over for Kenny Atkinson, reported the New York Post.

“Overall, we met as a group,” said Vaughn, referring to a meeting with Atkinson and Nets general manager Sean Marks. “Sean addressed the group and I had a chance to quickly address the group. And then my point was to meet with each individual, spend time with them, hear their thoughts, basically listen.”

Vaughn was head coach of the Orlando Magic from 2012 until February 2015, the New York Post reported.

Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Diverse Champions Tribute
Issue Date: 04/02/2020
Ad Deadline Date: 03/12/2020

Social Justice
Issue Date: 04/16/2020
Ad Deadline Date: 03/26/2020


Diverse Poll

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>