Jacque Vaughn Named Head Coach of Brooklyn Nets for Rest of Season

Jacque Vaughn, the 1995 Arthur Ashe Jr. Male Sports Scholar of the Year, was on Saturday named head coach of the Brooklyn Nets basketball team for the remainder of the season, said an announcement on the team’s Twitter account.
Vaughn, assistant coach of the Nets since the 2016-17 season, will take over for Kenny Atkinson, reported the New York Post.
“Overall, we met as a group,” said Vaughn, referring to a meeting with Atkinson and Nets general manager Sean Marks. “Sean addressed the group and I had a chance to quickly address the group. And then my point was to meet with each individual, spend time with them, hear their thoughts, basically listen.”
Vaughn was head coach of the Orlando Magic from 2012 until February 2015, the New York Post reported.