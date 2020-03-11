U of Michigan Removes Provost Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Martin A. Philbert has been removed as provost of the University of Michigan (UM) amid multiple allegations against him of sexual misconduct, reported MLive.
UM president Mark Schlissel informed Philbert “he had lost confidence in his ability to serve as provost based on information that has come to light so far in an investigation regarding his behavior,” wrote a university spokesman in an email. Philbert had been placed on paid administrative leave in January after an investigation began regarding the sexual misconduct allegations.
“As the investigation continues, we encourage anyone with information to come forward and we encourage anyone affected by this issue to use the confidential counseling resources we have set up,” said Schlissel in a statement.
UM is also investigating the actions of late athletic doctor Robert Anderson who has been accused by hundreds of sexual assault.