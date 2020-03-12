Monmouth U to Investigate Homophobic Incident at Home Basketball Game

New Jersey’s Monmouth University plans to investigate a homophobic incident at a home basketball game last week, reported The Hill and Asbury Park Press.
University authorities were made aware of the incident after a photo surfaced on social media, which showed students holding up a sign with a homophobic taunt about a player from the opposing team.
In a tweet on Sunday, Monmouth University president Patrick Leahy, who regularly attends the institution’s men’s basketball games, called the episode “highly offensive” and said the university is committed to a safe and inclusive community.
“Please be assured that we are working swiftly to gather additional details and to directly address the behavior with those involved,” he said.