Ex-Jackson State President Caught in Prostitution Sting Pleads Not Guilty - Higher Education



Diverse Daily E-News Alert
Diverse Hiring E-News Alert
Diverse Military E-News Alert
Diverse Health E-News Alert
Community College E-News Alert
Subscribe to Our Magazine

Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

Ex-Jackson State President Caught in Prostitution Sting Pleads Not Guilty

March 18, 2020 | :
by

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

Former Jackson State University (JSU) president William Bynum Jr. and ex-director of JSU Art Galleries Shonda McCarthy have both pleaded not guilty to charges made following a police prostitution sting at a hotel in February, reports the Clarion Ledger.

William Bynum Jr.

Bynum is charged with procuring the services of a prostitute, false statement of identity and possession of marijuana while McCarthy is charged with procuring services of a prostitute and possession of marijuana while operating a motor vehicle.

Bynum resigned shortly after his arrest and was replaced by interim president Thomas Hudson.

Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Social Justice
Issue Date: 04/16/2020
Ad Deadline Date: 03/26/2020


Issue Date: 04/30/2020
Ad Deadline Date: 04/09/2020


Diverse Poll

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>