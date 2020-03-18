Former Jackson State University (JSU) president William Bynum Jr. and ex-director of JSU Art Galleries Shonda McCarthy have both pleaded not guilty to charges made following a police prostitution sting at a hotel in February, reports the Clarion Ledger.
William Bynum Jr.
Bynum is charged with procuring the services of a prostitute, false statement of identity and possession of marijuana while McCarthy is charged with procuring services of a prostitute and possession of marijuana while operating a motor vehicle.
Bynum resigned shortly after his arrest and was replaced by interim president Thomas Hudson.