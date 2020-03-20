STEPHANIE WHITE has been appointed asso-ciate dean for diversity and inclusion at the University of Kentucky’s College of Medi-cine. Associate professor of pediatrics at the school, she was previously associate dean for diversity and inclusion at the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth College. White holds a bachelor’s in microbiology from the University of California, Santa Barbara, a master’s in health professions education from Rutgers University and an M.D. from the University of Pittsburgh.