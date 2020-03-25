Oregon’s Public Universities Won’t Require SAT or ACT Starting Fall 2021 - Higher Education



Diverse Daily E-News Alert
Diverse Hiring E-News Alert
Diverse Military E-News Alert
Diverse Health E-News Alert
Community College E-News Alert
Subscribe to Our Magazine

Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

Oregon’s Public Universities Won’t Require SAT or ACT Starting Fall 2021

March 25, 2020 | :


Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

Oregon’s seven public universities and Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) announced Wednesday that they won’t require freshman applicants to submit SAT or ACT scores to be considered for admission, starting with the fall term of 2021.

The change will be applicable to students seeking admission to Eastern Oregon University, Portland State University, Oregon State University, Oregon Institute of Technology, Southern Oregon University, the University of Oregon and Western Oregon University, and applicants applying to undergraduate nursing programs offered by OHSU.

Students applying to these universities will have the option — rather than the requirement — of submitting standardized test scores with their application for admission.

“Standardized tests add very little to our ability to predict an individual student’s success at a university or college,” said Jon Boeckenstedt, vice provost for enrollment management at Oregon State University. He noted that evidence also exists that standardized test results might not be inclusive.

The universities’ statement said that across the country, more than 1,000 four-year universities and colleges, including almost 400 top-tier four-year universities and colleges, have either abandoned standardized testing altogether or provided students the option to take such tests.

Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

President University of Louisiana at Monroe
Vice President of Development Everglades Foundation
MPH Program Director Wayne State University
Founding Dean of the School of Business Emory & Henry College
Associate Dean, College of Liberal Arts - WKU Kean University
Registrar Western Washington University

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Social Justice
Issue Date: 04/16/2020
Ad Deadline Date: 03/26/2020


Issue Date: 04/30/2020
Ad Deadline Date: 04/09/2020


Diverse Poll

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>