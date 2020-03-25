Professor Who Explored Race Inequities Dies of Coronavirus Complications - Higher Education

Professor Who Explored Race Inequities Dies of Coronavirus Complications

March 25, 2020


Dr. Maurice Berger, a research professor who explored the nature of art, race and image, died on Sunday from coronavirus-related complications reported the Los Angeles Times.

Berger, curator of the Univ. of Maryland Baltimore County’s Center for Art, Design, and Visual Culture, lived in New York City and died in Craryville, New York. He was 63, reported CBS Baltimore.

Dr. Maurice Berger

The renowned international scholar wrote an acclaimed book exploring race, called “White Lies: Race and the Myths of Whiteness,” which was published in 2000. His exhibition, “White: Whiteness and Race in Contemporary Art,”  debuted in 2003 at the Center for Art, Design and Visual Culture.

Berger’s writings and art “explored the inequities of the Black and Latino experience,” said the LA Times.

“He was just a tireless advocate for talking about race in the art world and how race functions and racism functions. … This was his battle cry,” said Steven Nelson, a UCLA art historian.

