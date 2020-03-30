CUNY Names Frank H. Wu President of Queens College

The City University of New York (CUNY) on Monday named Frank H. Wu the president of its Queens College. Wu, who will assume office on July 1, will be the second Asian American leader of a CUNY college.
Wu, a legal scholar, is one of Diverse’s 2020 John Hope Franklin award winners. He will be the first Asian American to serve as president of Queens, a four-year college with 20,000 students from over 150 countries.
The son of Chinese immigrants from Taiwan, Wu grew up in Detroit, earned his bachelor’s degree in writing from Johns Hopkins University and his law degree from the University of Michigan. In 2008, he was the recipient of the Asian Pacific Fund Chang-Lin Tien Award, given for leadership in higher education.
At Queens, Wu succeeds interim president Dr. William Tramontano.
“Frank Wu is a trailblazer in legal education who has broken barriers for Asian Americans,” said CUNY chancellor Félix V. Matos Rodríguez, in a statement.
Wu is currently William L. Prosser distinguished professor at the University of California, Hastings College of the Law in San Francisco, where he also served as chancellor and dean from 2010 through 2015. Prior to those posts, Wu served as dean of Wayne State University Law School in Detroit and was a professor at Howard University Law School. He was the first Asian American to serve in each of those positions.
“I am honored to be coming to Queens College, a campus that represents education as the engine of the American dream for individuals and families now more than ever,” Wu said in a statement. “I am here because my parents were immigrants who came as students. That opportunity must continue to be offered and expanded, and I look forward to working with the entire Queens College community at a time when it will be vital to be resilient—to come together and work together to meet the challenges ahead.”
In February, CUNY named Dr. S. David Wu, the incoming president of Baruch College. He was the first Asian American to be named president of a CUNY college.