Judge Dismisses Anti-Affirmative Action Lawsuit Against NYU Law Review

Judge Dismisses Anti-Affirmative Action Lawsuit Against NYU Law Review

April 1, 2020 | :


A U.S. District Judge has dismissed a lawsuit by an anti-affirmative action group that accused New York University Law Review of violating federal anti-discrimination laws by considering race and gender when selecting members and authors, reported Reuters.

The group accused NYU of using quotas to fill positions on its prestigious law review, reported Daily Caller in 2018.

District Judge Edgardo Ramos in Manhattan said the group demonstrated no “concrete and particularized injury” to support changing the review’s practices.

The suit was filed in 2018 by a Texas-based group called Faculty, Alumni, and Students Opposed to Racial Preferences. It filed a similar suit against Harvard Law Review, which a judge dismissed in 2019, according to the Boston Herald.

