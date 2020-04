ERIKA JAMES :

ERIKA JAMES has been appointed the first African American and first woman to serve as dean of the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania since its founding in 1881. Currently dean of the Goizueta Business School at Emory University in Atlanta, she holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the Pomona College in Claremont, California as well as a master’s degree and Ph.D. in organizational psychology from the University of Michigan.