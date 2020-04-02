Dr. David Driskell, Influential Black Art Scholar and Artist, Dies at 88 - Higher Education

Message to our Readers


Diverse Daily E-News Alert
Diverse Hiring E-News Alert
Diverse Military E-News Alert
Diverse Health E-News Alert
Community College E-News Alert
Subscribe to Our Magazine

Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

Dr. David Driskell, Influential Black Art Scholar and Artist, Dies at 88

April 2, 2020 | :
by

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

Prominent African American artist and scholar, Dr. David C. Driskell, passed away on April 1 at age 88, said the University of Maryland, College Park.

Considered one of the world’s leading authorities on the subject of African American art, Driskell grew up in North Carolina and went to college at Howard University, said ARTnews. He also studied for a summer at the Skowhegan School of Painting & Sculpture in Maine. He received his Master’s degree from Catholic University, reported Press Herald.

David C. Driskell

One of his most notable shows was “Two Centuries of Black American Art: 1750–1955,” which premiered in 1976 and is now considered one of the most important surveys of African American art, writes ARTnews.

“I was looking for a body of work which showed first of all that Blacks had been stable participants in American visual culture for more than 200 years; and by stable participants I simply mean that in many cases they had been the backbone,” he told The New York Times when discussing the show.

His most famous artwork “Behold Thy Son,” is currently held in the collection of the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C.

In 2001, the University of Maryland established the David C. Driskell Center to honor Driskell “by preserving and celebrating the rich heritage of African American visual art and culture.”

“During these challenging times, it is difficult to mourn one individual, but we at the David C. Driskell are here to honor his legacy and continue his work of supporting and promoting African American artists,” states the center’s website. “Once appropriate, we will ensure that our community has the chance to mourn and celebrate the life of a man who meant so much to so many of us. We will continue to update our community as his family releases more information to us.”

Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Associate Dean for Academic Affairs University of Illinois at Chicago
Dean of STEM Thomas Nelson Community College
Executive Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs University of Texas System
Vice President for Advancement Kalamazoo College
Associate University Librarian and Director Philadelphia, PA
Legal Scholars Program Director NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc

Upcoming Diverse Issues


Issue Date: 04/30/2020
Ad Deadline Date: 04/09/2020

APAHM / MPPW in Community Colleges
Issue Date: 05/14/2020
Ad Deadline Date: 04/23/2020


Diverse Poll

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>