Fairfax, Va.— Diverse: Issues In Higher Education is pleased to announce the 2020 Most Promising Places to Work in Community Colleges (MPPWCC). The findings will be published in the May 14, 2020 edition of the magazine.
With a focus on workplace diversity, staffing practices and work environment, the research team uses a web-based survey approach to examine categories such as family friendliness, salary/benefits and professional development opportunities, to name a few, in determining the list.
(*) Institution was featured in MPPWCC 2019
Celebrating 35 years, Diverse: Issues In Higher Education is the nation’s only newsmagazine dedicated exclusively to diversity issues in higher education. Visit online at www.diverseeducation.com.