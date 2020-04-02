2020 Most Promising Places to Work in Community Colleges - Higher Education

2020 Most Promising Places to Work in Community Colleges

April 2, 2020 | :


Fairfax, Va.— Diverse: Issues In Higher Education is pleased to announce the 2020 Most Promising Places to Work in Community Colleges (MPPWCC). The findings will be published in the May 14, 2020 edition of the magazine.

With a focus on workplace diversity, staffing practices and work environment, the research team uses a web-based survey approach to examine categories such as family friendliness, salary/benefits and professional development opportunities, to name a few, in determining the list.

The list of 16 most promising places to work in community colleges (in alphabetical order) is:

  • Blinn College
  • Community College of Allegheny County*
  • Garden City Community College*
  • Grand Rapids Community College
  • Greenville Technical College
  • Harrisburg Area Community College*
  • McLennan Community College
  • Montgomery County Community College*
  • Nicolet College
  • Northeast Lakeview College*
  • Northwest Vista College
  • Parkland College
  • Pierpont Community and Technical College*
  • San Antonio College
  • South Seattle College*
  • Truckee Meadows Community College

(*) Institution was featured in MPPWCC 2019

Celebrating 35 years, Diverse: Issues In Higher Education is the nation’s only newsmagazine dedicated exclusively to diversity issues in higher education. Visit online at www.diverseeducation.com.

                  
      
