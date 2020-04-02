2020 Most Promising Places to Work in Community Colleges :

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Ralph Newell

Phone: 703.385.2419

Email: Ralph@DiverseEducation.com

Fairfax, Va.— Diverse: Issues In Higher Education is pleased to announce the 2020 Most Promising Places to Work in Community Colleges (MPPWCC). The findings will be published in the May 14, 2020 edition of the magazine.

With a focus on workplace diversity, staffing practices and work environment, the research team uses a web-based survey approach to examine categories such as family friendliness, salary/benefits and professional development opportunities, to name a few, in determining the list.

The list of 16 most promising places to work in community colleges (in alphabetical order) is:

Blinn College

Community College of Allegheny County*

Garden City Community College*

Grand Rapids Community College

Greenville Technical College

Harrisburg Area Community College*

McLennan Community College

Montgomery County Community College*

Nicolet College

Northeast Lakeview College*

Northwest Vista College

Parkland College

Pierpont Community and Technical College*

San Antonio College

South Seattle College*

Truckee Meadows Community College

(*) Institution was featured in MPPWCC 2019

Celebrating 35 years, Diverse: Issues In Higher Education is the nation’s only newsmagazine dedicated exclusively to diversity issues in higher education. Visit online at www.diverseeducation.com.