Ivy League Won’t Allow Spring Sports Athletes to Compete as Graduate Students :

The Ivy League won’t allow an additional year of eligibility to its spring-sport athletes who had their seasons shortened by the coronavirus pandemic, reported the Associated Press.

That means the league won’t allow its spring sports athletes to compete as graduate stu dents.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the NCAA allowed spring-sport athletes, regardless of their year in school, a route to get back the season they lost because of the new coronavirus. It, however, didn’t guarantee financial aid to current seniors if they return to play next year.

The league, though, decided it believes in “undergraduate eligibility and despite the circumstances we’ll stick with that,” said University of Pennsylvania athletic director Grace Calhoun, chairwoman of the NCAA Division I Council.