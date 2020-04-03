Ivy League Won’t Allow Spring Sports Athletes to Compete as Graduate Students - Higher Education

Message to our Readers


Diverse Daily E-News Alert
Diverse Hiring E-News Alert
Diverse Military E-News Alert
Diverse Health E-News Alert
Community College E-News Alert
Subscribe to Our Magazine

Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

Ivy League Won’t Allow Spring Sports Athletes to Compete as Graduate Students

April 3, 2020 | :


Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

The Ivy League won’t allow an additional year of eligibility to its spring-sport athletes who had their seasons shortened by the coronavirus pandemic, reported the Associated Press.

That means the league won’t allow its spring sports athletes to compete as graduate students.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the NCAA allowed spring-sport athletes, regardless of their year in school, a route to get back the season they lost because of the new coronavirus. It, however, didn’t guarantee financial aid to current seniors if they return to play next year.

The league, though, decided it believes in “undergraduate eligibility and despite the circumstances we’ll stick with that,” said University of Pennsylvania athletic director Grace Calhoun, chairwoman of the NCAA Division I Council.

Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Associate Dean for Academic Affairs University of Illinois at Chicago
Dean of STEM Thomas Nelson Community College
Executive Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs University of Texas System
Vice President for Advancement Kalamazoo College
Associate University Librarian and Director Philadelphia, PA
Legal Scholars Program Director NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc

Upcoming Diverse Issues


Issue Date: 04/30/2020
Ad Deadline Date: 04/09/2020

APAHM / MPPW in Community Colleges
Issue Date: 05/14/2020
Ad Deadline Date: 04/23/2020


Diverse Poll

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>