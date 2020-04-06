Many U of Chicago Students Want 50% Tuition Cut During Pandemic :

A student group at the University of Chicago is demanding a 50% tuition cut and the elimination of student fees for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic, reported the Chicago Sun-Times.

The group, called UChicago for Fair Tuition, is threatening to not pay spring quarter tuition if the university refuses to negotiate with it on the fee cut demand. These students are also demanding they be allowed to see the university budget.

As of Friday morning, the group said more than 1,100 students have signed a petition urging the university to negotiate. More than 650 students are considering withholding their spring tuition, due April 29, if the university doesn’t discuss their demands.

“As everyone knows, unemployment is reaching record levels, and that is clearly affecting students and their families,” said Julia Attie, an organizer of the campaign for the tuition cut.

On its part, the university said it recognizes the difficulties caused by the coronavirus emergency and added that it is offering additional financial assistance to students who need it.

“The University has taken comprehensive steps to ensure that all undergraduates who qualify for need-based financial aid continue to receive aid that meets their full need,” university spokesman Gerald McSwiggan told the Sun-Times in an email.