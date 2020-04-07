Emory University Names Gregory L. Fenves New President :

Emory University on Tuesday announced that its board appointed Gregory L. Fenves the institution’s new president.

Fenves, who is currently president of the University of Texas at Austin (UT Austin), will begin his new position at Emory on August 1. He will succeed Claire E. Sterk, who announced her retirement last November after serving as Emory’s president since 2016.

Both Emory and Fenves acknowledged that the new appointment is being announced during a global health emergency, as the coronavirus continues to spread throughout the U.S. and across the world.

“Greg and I agree that, out of respect for all of those who are working hard to combat the virus and care for their families, we only want to make a brief introduction today, “ said Bob Goddard, chair of Emory’s Board of Trustees and of the Presidential Selection Committee. “When the clouds lift and we are all able to return to our normal routines, we will plan a more complete welcome for Greg and his family.”

Fenves said both his current and future institutions, at Austin, Texas, and Atlanta, Georgia, respectively, face immense challenges during this coronavirus pandemic.

“Accordingly, for the next few months, I will devote my time and energy to leading UT Austin through this crisis,” said Fenves. “Optimistic about Emory’s future, I am convinced that working together as one university, we will move Emory from the outstanding institution it is today to one of eminence.”