Boston University May Not Open Campus Until January 2021 :

Boston University (BU) may reopen its campus only in January 2021 and not in fall this year, said an article dated April 10 on the university’s website.

The university may also decide to offer some popular master’s programs remotely, keeping in mind that many international students may not be able to attend in person.

If the university does decide it won’t reopen until next January, “summer 2021 academics would replace those now planned for fall 2020,” said the article. The university stopped in-person classes March 16 to stem the spread of the coronavirus. Like most other universities, BU asked almost all students to leave campus. Last week, the university announced it is also canceling all in-person summer activities on the Charles River Campus.

Last Thursday, BU president Robert A. Brown outlined a recovery plan to assess a post-pandemic campus. The plan’s overriding goal, said Brown, is to define what a residential research university will look like in the early days of the post-pandemic world.

“Ultimately, the plan seeks answers to such questions as what classes might look like if gatherings are restricted to a limited number of people and how Dining Services could operate without risk of transmitting the coronavirus,” stated the article.