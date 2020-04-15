Alabama A&M Waives SAT/ACT Requirement For 2020-2021 School Year

Alabama A&M University, a historically Black university, on Wednesday said it is waiving the requirement of the standardized SAT and ACT exams for the 2020-2021 school year because many students haven’t been able to access these exams due to coronavirus-related cancellations, reported WAFF 48.
The university said the test requirement will be waived for first-year undergraduate applicants who meet other requirements, including high school grade point average. It also said the waiver won’t impact students’ financial aid if they submit aid applications and related documents on time. Students, though, must meet ACT/SAT testing requirements to receive a merit based scholarship from the university.
“Alabama A&M University remains committed to our mission of providing access and opportunities,” said university president Andrew Hugine Jr. “Waiving the ACT/SAT testing requirements during these uncertain and difficult times aligns with our mission, and allows us to meet students where they are. Most students are unable to access the ACT/SAT, and we are uncertain if they will have an opportunity to do so before the start of the fall semester.”
Meanwhile, also on Wednesday, the College Board said it has canceled the June 6 SAT and SAT Subject Tests in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this spring, the board canceled SAT sessions for an estimated 1 million high school juniors who would have been taking it for the first time, reported The Washington Post.
ACT, too, rescheduled its April 4 national exam date to June 13, across the country. As of Wednesday, ACT hasn’t announced any change to the June date.