Dartmouth Dean Warns Students of Disciplinary Action if They Don’t Socially Distance :

After receiving several complaints about Dartmouth College students gathering in contravention of coronavirus social distancing guidelines, the school’s dean this week sent a letter to undergraduates warning them of strict disciplinary action, including suspension, if they violate the institution’s handbook rules, reported CBS Boston.

The handbook says students must follow local, state and federal law, and not engage in behavior that threatens the safety of others.

The dean’s letter talks about complaints the college has received about social events at privately owned fraternity facilities and gatherings on the Hanover, New Hampshire campus and in town. Community members, including from the college, also complained that students were going back into college buildings and dorms.

“Some of you have berated and yelled at College hourly employees who are simply trying to do their jobs,” said the letter from dean Kathryn Lively.

“As individuals, you are accountable for your choices and their consequences. … In the context of the pandemic and public health crisis, you should expect that both individual and organizational disciplinary consequences will be swift and severe as circumstances warrant.”