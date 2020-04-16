Harris-Stowe State University Names Dr. Corey S. Bradford Sr. New President - Higher Education

Harris-Stowe State University Names Dr. Corey S. Bradford Sr. New President

April 16, 2020


Harris-Stowe State University on Thursday named Dr. Corey S. Bradford Sr. its president.

Bradford Sr., a native of St. Louis, Missouri, is currently senior vice president for business affairs at Prairie View A&M University. He will begin his new position at St. Louis-based Harris-Stowe on May 1, according to a university statement.

Dr. Corey S. Bradford Sr.

“The Board is thrilled Dr. Bradford has decided to return to St. Louis to serve as the next president of Harris-Stowe and believes his vast experience, boundless enthusiasm and creative vision will continue to propel the university to new heights,” said Ronald Norwood, chair of the Harris-Stowe Board of Regents. “We believe that these attributes, coupled with Dr. Bradford’s demonstrated leadership ability, financial acumen, and student-centered focus, will not only greatly benefit Harris-Stowe, but will also positively impact the entire St. Louis region.”

Bradford Sr. earned a Ph.D. in higher education administration from Southern Illinois University; a Harvard Institute for Management Development Educational Certificate from Harvard University; and master’s and bachelor’s degrees in mathematics from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

