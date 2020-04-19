California State U Suspends ACT/SAT Requirement For 2021-2022 Academic Year :

California State University on Friday said it will temporarily suspend the requirement of standardized exams ACT/SAT for the 2021-2022 academic year in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, the university made clear that the “temporary change of admission eligibility applies only for the fall 2021, winter 2022 and spring 2022 admission cycles.”

To be eligible for admission, first-time freshmen must be high school graduates or equivalent, complete the 15-unit comprehensive pattern of college preparatory courses​ and earn qualifying grades.

“The California State University has provided access to a high-quality education for millions of Californians from all walks of life, and we will continue to fulfill our academic mission even during these most trying of times,” said chancellor Timothy P. White. “This temporary change will ensure equitable access to the university and should provide some measure of relief to prospective students and their families.”

The university also announced that key officials, including White, will postpone their pending retirements and continue in their respective roles through fall 2020.

“As the world faces an unprecedented crisis, now more than ever, it is crucially important for stable and experienced hands to provide thoughtful guidance on all areas affecting the operations of the university,” said Adam Day, chairman of the university’s board.