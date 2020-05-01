ANTOINETTE CANDIA-BAILEY - Higher Education

Category: On the Move

ANTOINETTE CANDIA-BAILEY

May 1, 2020


ANTOINETTE CANDIA-BAILEY has been named the inaugural vice president of student affairs and chief diversity officer at
Elm College. Previously the senior project coordinator to the deputy vice chancellor for diversity and inclusion at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Candia-Bailey holds a bachelor’s in sociology from Lincoln University; a master’s in vocational rehabilitation counseling from Michigan State University; and a Ph.D. in leadership studies from North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro.

                  
      
