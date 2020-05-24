Can You Build a New HBCU? Trump Entertains Idea - Higher Education

To View 2020 Arthur Ashe Ceremony


Diverse Daily E-News Alert
Diverse Hiring E-News Alert
Diverse Military E-News Alert
Diverse Health E-News Alert
Community College E-News Alert
Subscribe to Our Magazine

Higher Education News and Jobs
Category: More headlines,News,News Round up |

Can You Build a New HBCU? Trump Entertains Idea

May 24, 2020 | :
by

PrintFriendly and PDFPrint

During a meeting with Black Michigan leaders, Donald Trump and Rep. Karen Whitsett, D-Detroit, entertained the idea of founding a new historically Black college or university (HBCU) in Detroit, reported The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“I would love to see a historically black college in the city of Detroit, and I think

President Donald Trump

you’re just the president to do it,” Whitsett told Trump, who said the idea was “great” and told John James, a Republican candidate for a Michigan Senate seat, to “start working on that.”

Others, however, quickly derided the idea on social media, pointing out that founding a new HBCU isn’t possible under the federal definition of what an HBCU is.

According the U.S. Department of Education, an HBCU is an institution “established prior to 1964, whose principal mission was, and is, the education of black Americans.”

Or, as one D.C.-area attorney wrote on Twitter, “The concept of a *new* historically black college is a contradiction in terms.”

There are currently 107 colleges in the U.S. deemed HBCUs. Detroit used to house one that was established in 1928 — the Lewis Business College — but its doors closed in 2013.

 

Semantic Tags:

                  
      
Employers: Register (Web-Only) | Print Ads
Featured Employer

View Employer Profiles
www.diversejobs.net

Featured Jobs >>

Director, Counseling & Disability Services Kean University
Assistant or Associate Clinical Professor to serve as Director Legal Residency Program University of New Hampshire, Franklin Pierce School of Law
ADA IT Coordinator, Office for Access and Equity University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Bursar Stockton University
Senior Associate Registrar Messiah College
Assistant Director, Social Media Miami University

Upcoming Diverse Issues

Retirement Perspectives & Tributes
Issue Date: 06/25/2020
Ad Deadline Date: 06/04/2020

Graduate Education
Issue Date: 07/09/2020
Ad Deadline Date: 06/18/2020


Diverse Poll

MOST VIEWED

LATEST TWEETS FROM DIVERSE >>