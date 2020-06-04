In the Wake of George Floyd’s Death, Prairie View A&M and Oberlin to Start Racial Justice Initiatives :

In the wake of George Floyd’s death in police custody, Prairie View A&M University and Oberlin College will start racial justice initiatives at their institutions, they announced.

Prairie View A&M has already received “a substantial gift” to establish a Center for Race and Justice under the rubric of African American Studies, said university president Ruth J. Simmons in a statement. The proposal to set up the center will be sent to relevant university boards.

“Led by Professor Melanye Price, the purpose of the Center will be to encourage teaching and scholarship that contributes positively to overturning systemic biases that impede the ability of minorities and other groups to be accorded their full rights under the U.S. Constitution,” Simmons said.

At Oberlin, president Carmen Twillie Ambar will this academic year start an initiative for faculty and students that will address issues of violence, police-community relationships and racial injustices.

“The primary goal of this initiative is not purely for learning, but for learning that demonstrably is applied to our world,” said Ambar in a statement.” One could imagine courses, co-curricular initiatives, community engagements, and internships focused on the very issues that the death of George Floyd invokes.”