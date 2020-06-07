Amazon Donates Total of $10 Million to Group of Organizations Including UNCF, TMCF :

As part of an effort to support education and justice for Black communities across the U.S., Amazon has donated $10 million to a number of organizations vested in equity issues, according to an Amazon blog post.

Among the 11 organizations chosen are the United Negro College Fund (UNCF), the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF), the ACLU Foundation, the Brennan Center for Justice, the Equal Justice Initiative, the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, the National Bar Association, the National Urban League, the NAACP, Year Up and the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

The Thurgood Marshall College Fund received $1 million of the total sum, as did the United Negro College Fund.

“We are excited and grateful to Amazon for their generosity and strong support of our mission,” said Dr. Harry L. Williams, TMCF president & CEO, in a statement. “This gift comes at an opportune time and is a testament to the support services that we have, and will continue to provide to our students during these difficult and challenging times.”

“This substantial gift comes at a time when social, health and economic issues are all at the forefront of our national conversation,” said Dr. Michael L. Lomax, UNCF’s president and CEO, in a statement. “With the weight of the health pandemic overly affecting communities of color, particularly historically black colleges and universities and their students, this donation is very much needed and welcomed.”

“The inequitable and brutal treatment of Black and African Americans is unacceptable,” read the Amazon blog post. “We believe Black lives matter. We stand in solidarity with our Black employees, customers, and partners, and are committed to helping build a country and a world where everyone can live with dignity and free from fear.”