Troy University Fires its Police Chief Over George Floyd Comments

Troy University Fires its Police Chief Over George Floyd Comments

June 9, 2020


Troy University on Tuesday fired its chief of police John McCall for his “inflammatory” comments on social media about George Floyd that do “not reflect the values of” the university.

Dr. Jack Hawkins Jr.

McCall was suspended on June 3 for his social media comments, one of which suggested that Floyd was responsible for his own death.

“We are no longer confident in his ability to serve our students, faculty and staff,” said Troy University chancellor Dr. Jack Hawkins Jr. in a statement. “Over the last few days, we have heard from many of you who have expressed hurt, anger and deep concern. Your voices have been heard and shared with the investigating committee.”

In a social media post that McCall has since deleted, he said  “more white people are killed by police every year” and that Floyd “ABSOLUTELY!” played a role in his own death. Last week, a Troy alumna posted a screenshot of the post, urging the university to take action.

“Where is the media screaming about that? People die in police custody from time to time. Did the officer make a mistake? Yes. Was he intentionally trying to kill George Floyd? I don’t think so,” McCall’s post said.

On Tuesday, when announcing McCall had been fired, Hawkins Jr. also said the university will begin a series of listening sessions with campus police, students, faculty, staff and alumni.

“Our goal is to hear how University police can best serve our campuses and ensure that their practices align with our values,” Hawkins Jr. said.

