HBCU Texas Southern Offers George Floyd’s Daughter a Full Scholarship If She Attends

June 10, 2020


Texas Southern University (TSU), a historically Black institution, said it will offer a full scholarship to Gianna Floyd, daughter of George Floyd who died following police brutality.

Albert H. Myres

The university has approved a fund to provide a full scholarship for Gianna and executive and academic staff “will prepare a place for Miss Floyd if she wishes to attend the University,” it said in a statement. The scholarship will be privately funded.

“This Board is committed to education and understands that a college degree is one of many powerful steps toward a productive and successful life,” said Albert H. Myres, chair of the university’s Board of Regents. “We know that this gesture cannot take the place of her dad’s loving presence, but we hope that it will contribute to easing her journey through life.”

Myres said that Floyd’s powerful legacy will be strengthened by the offer of an educational pathway for his daughter.

“We know the value of an education in the pursuit of solutions and generational progress,” said Gerald Smith, chairman of the TSU Foundation.

